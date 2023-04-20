Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,919 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,959 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

