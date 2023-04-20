Cwm LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.27.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $272.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

