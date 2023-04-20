Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $8.32

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.05. Braskem shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 113,542 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAK shares. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Braskem Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
