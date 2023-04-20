Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $8.32

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.05. Braskem shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 113,542 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAK shares. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Braskem Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braskem Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Braskem by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Braskem by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Braskem by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Braskem by 12.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

