2,482 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Amundi bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.00.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock opened at $316.58 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $343.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.76 and its 200-day moving average is $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

