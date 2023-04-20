Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $548,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Articles

