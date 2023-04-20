NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $8.39

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 810,284 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after buying an additional 2,246,804 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,760,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,440,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,041,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.