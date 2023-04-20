3,977 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1,907.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

NYSE:CLX opened at $160.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.06. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

