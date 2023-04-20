Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $101.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.