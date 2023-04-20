Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $594,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Corning by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

