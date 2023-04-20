Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $25.45

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.45, but opened at $24.60. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 776 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.46. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

