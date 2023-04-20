ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Datadog worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after buying an additional 654,436 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after buying an additional 917,680 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Datadog by 3.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,064,000 after buying an additional 122,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 44.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,330,000 after acquiring an additional 959,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 0.6 %

DDOG opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,607,326.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,545,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,777 shares of company stock worth $47,227,341 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.