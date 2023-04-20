Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 270 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $142.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,895,743.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $79,387.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,588.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,895,743.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,337 shares of company stock worth $73,055,832 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

