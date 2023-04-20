First National Trust Co Sells 174 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after buying an additional 522,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $71.21 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

