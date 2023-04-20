First National Trust Co Sells 118 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $257.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.29 and a 200-day moving average of $235.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $261.17.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,340 shares of company stock worth $12,604,371. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

