Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

