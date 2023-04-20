ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 23,741 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,741 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $18,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $132.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.47. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

