Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,401 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $25,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 63,632.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,817 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,303 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,954,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,014,000 after purchasing an additional 896,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,840,000 after purchasing an additional 734,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 599,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $78.08 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

