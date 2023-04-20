ProShare Advisors LLC Has $20.71 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,316 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Seagen worth $20,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $1,029,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,861,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,568 shares of company stock valued at $41,295,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $205.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.75. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

