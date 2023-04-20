ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 72,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 123,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.24.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $208.12 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

