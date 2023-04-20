Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after buying an additional 453,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $126.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.54. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

