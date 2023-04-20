ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 88,142 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $26,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

