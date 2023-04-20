ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 808,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,993 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $27,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Perrigo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Perrigo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

