Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $768,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,248 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.19.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

