Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $240.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Bank of America by 15.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

