Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $138,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,626 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $198.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a PE ratio of 947.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $200.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

