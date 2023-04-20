Tobam Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 171.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $248.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

