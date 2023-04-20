Tobam Buys 951 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LYV opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $114.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.