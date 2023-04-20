Tobam Invests $106,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Tobam purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $220.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

