Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $290.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cowell purchased 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $61,411.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles A. Cowell purchased 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $61,411.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cowell acquired 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $165,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,451. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,431 shares of company stock worth $348,296. 26.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.