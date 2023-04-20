Tobam Has $108,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Masco were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after buying an additional 3,936,601 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Masco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,303,000 after purchasing an additional 165,208 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Masco by 1,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Masco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,390,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $50.27 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Further Reading

