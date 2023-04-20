Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.82 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 32.98% and a return on equity of 17.23%.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

UNTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Wayne Courtright sold 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $96,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wayne Courtright sold 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $96,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $47,871.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,907 shares of company stock worth $928,355. 32.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

