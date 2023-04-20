Tobam Has $107,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Tobam grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $142.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

