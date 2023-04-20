Tobam Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Tobam acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hubbell by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $232.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.33.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

