Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

CASS stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.62. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 47.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cass Information Systems

(Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.