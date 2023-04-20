Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 16.78%.
Cass Information Systems Price Performance
CASS stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.62. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $51.48.
Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 47.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Cass Information Systems
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
See Also
