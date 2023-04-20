First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 22,220,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

