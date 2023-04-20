Bank of Montreal Can Sells 120,210 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Regency Centers worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 42.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.41.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

