Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Properties Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.72.

Boston Properties stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $128.98.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

