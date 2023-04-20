Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $355.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.70 and a 200-day moving average of $367.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.