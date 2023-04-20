Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,674 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EQT were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

EQT Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EQT opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

