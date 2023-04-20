Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 847 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3,012.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,210 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $170.68 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.18. The firm has a market cap of $323.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

