206 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after acquiring an additional 767,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,751,000 after acquiring an additional 703,646 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

