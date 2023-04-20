Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 152,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 58,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $323.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

