New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2,300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 805,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,876,000 after purchasing an additional 578,581 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $147.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Longbow Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

