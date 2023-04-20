New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines Stock Up 7.5 %

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.