DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 6,018.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,906,000 after buying an additional 497,601 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Entergy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,568,000 after buying an additional 424,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Entergy by 30.9% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,391,000 after buying an additional 386,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.41.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $109.40 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

