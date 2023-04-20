Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after acquiring an additional 785,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,334,000 after acquiring an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.91.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

