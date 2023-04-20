Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,624 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 204.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,947,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,947,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 591,361 shares of company stock worth $39,229,871. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.