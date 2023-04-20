Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,086 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,826 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.