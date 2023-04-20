12,663 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Allegion by 7,538.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 881,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 870,361 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Allegion by 20.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,469,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Allegion by 9.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,469,000 after acquiring an additional 223,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Allegion by 388.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,579 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Allegion by 141.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 207,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

