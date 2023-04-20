Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Nordson worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,739,084 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nordson Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $217.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.86 and a 200 day moving average of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.